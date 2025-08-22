DC Jamshoro Takes Strict Notice Of Illegal Water Discharge Into KB Feeder
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, on Friday, has taken serious notice of reports circulating on social media regarding illegal water discharge into the KB Feeder.
In a statement issued from his office on Friday, the DC emphasized that no unauthorized release of water into the feeder would be allowed under any circumstances.
He made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the illegal drainage of water. He further directed the concerned departments to immediately close the breach from where water was being discharged into the KB feeder. He added that immediate and strict legal action would be taken against the elements involved in this act.
DC Qadri has also directed the assistant commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Kotri to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, submit a detailed report and ensure prompt action is taken.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jamshoro takes strict notice of illegal water discharge into KB feeder2 minutes ago
-
Police seize 10kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
8 poultry shopkeeper held for overcharging12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA visits Mohmand Dam Project, reviews construction progress22 minutes ago
-
Girls Cadet College Dera to begin classes this year: Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
Details Sought on Damages to Archaeological Sites, Museums following recent rains, floods22 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) and r ..31 minutes ago
-
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain31 minutes ago
-
Cotton Committee CEO stresses research on non-BT cotton, mechanised farming32 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Gujrat32 minutes ago
-
Over 90% area cleared along Tarnol GT road in anti-encroachment operation42 minutes ago