DC Jamshoro Takes Strict Notice Of Illegal Water Discharge Into KB Feeder

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC Jamshoro takes strict notice of illegal water discharge into KB feeder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, on Friday, has taken serious notice of reports circulating on social media regarding illegal water discharge into the KB Feeder.

In a statement issued from his office on Friday, the DC emphasized that no unauthorized release of water into the feeder would be allowed under any circumstances.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the illegal drainage of water. He further directed the concerned departments to immediately close the breach from where water was being discharged into the KB feeder. He added that immediate and strict legal action would be taken against the elements involved in this act.

DC Qadri has also directed the assistant commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Kotri to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, submit a detailed report and ensure prompt action is taken.

