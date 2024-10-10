DC Jamshoro Visits Civil Hospital Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan visited Civil Hospital Hyderabad to inquire about the injured from a tragic accident that occurred last night near Jamshoro on the M-9 Motorway.
He instructed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of high-quality treatment to the injured.
According to details, a collision involving four vehicles on the M-9 Motorway last night resulted in a fire, causing the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.
Two bodies were shifted to Kotri Taluka Hospital via Edhi Ambulance, while a third was transported by the rescue team.
The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and THQ Hospital Kotri.
A handout issued on Thursday stated that the district administration Jamshoro promptly responded to the incident, ensuring timely rescue operations for the transfer of the injured and deceased. The hospital administration has been directed to provide quality medical care to the injured. It was being told that the condition of the injured was out of danger.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
QAU ranks among top 400 globally by Times World University Ranking 20252 minutes ago
-
Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province2 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over rules violations12 minutes ago
-
PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance22 minutes ago
-
9th Thal jeep rally set to start from Nov 722 minutes ago
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point: Psychiatrist22 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six hurt on road22 minutes ago
-
Saudi investment new era of economic cooperation, prosperity: Meher Kashif32 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick urges India to honor Kashmiri aspirations, end occupation42 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker stresses collective efforts for thriving Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga52 minutes ago