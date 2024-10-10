Open Menu

DC Jamshoro Visits Civil Hospital Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC Jamshoro visits civil hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan visited Civil Hospital Hyderabad to inquire about the injured from a tragic accident that occurred last night near Jamshoro on the M-9 Motorway.

He instructed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of high-quality treatment to the injured.

According to details, a collision involving four vehicles on the M-9 Motorway last night resulted in a fire, causing the deaths of three people and injuries to six others.

Two bodies were shifted to Kotri Taluka Hospital via Edhi Ambulance, while a third was transported by the rescue team.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and THQ Hospital Kotri.

A handout issued on Thursday stated that the district administration Jamshoro promptly responded to the incident, ensuring timely rescue operations for the transfer of the injured and deceased. The hospital administration has been directed to provide quality medical care to the injured. It was being told that the condition of the injured was out of danger.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Motorway Vehicles Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri From

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

2 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

3 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

22 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan