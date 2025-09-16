DC Jamshoro visits Indus River, reviews flood preparedness measures

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Tuesday paid a visit to River Indus, Al-Manzar Jamshoro in view of possible floods

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Tuesday paid a visit to River Indus, Al-Manzar Jamshoro in view of possible floods.

During the visit, he inspected the veterinary camp established by the livestock department for the treatment of livestock belonging to flood-affected people.

According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the flow of water in the river through a boat and also visited the high-alert Rescue 1122 camp. During the visit, Deputy Director livestock Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali Sial, In-charge Rescue 1122 Roshan Mahesar and other concerned officials were also present.

DC Qadri was briefed about the facilities provided at the camp to ensure the health and safety of the flood-affected animals. He stated that providing relief to the public was the top priority of the district administration, and the Sindh Government was committed to extending all possible support.

He directed the concerned officials to continuously monitor the flood-affected areas and to further accelerate rescue and relief operations.