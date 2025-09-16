DC Jamshoro Visits Indus River, Reviews Flood Preparedness Measures
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Tuesday paid a visit to River Indus, Al-Manzar Jamshoro in view of possible floods
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Tuesday paid a visit to River Indus, Al-Manzar Jamshoro in view of possible floods.
During the visit, he inspected the veterinary camp established by the livestock department for the treatment of livestock belonging to flood-affected people.
According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the flow of water in the river through a boat and also visited the high-alert Rescue 1122 camp. During the visit, Deputy Director livestock Dr.
Zulfiqar Ali Sial, In-charge Rescue 1122 Roshan Mahesar and other concerned officials were also present.
DC Qadri was briefed about the facilities provided at the camp to ensure the health and safety of the flood-affected animals. He stated that providing relief to the public was the top priority of the district administration, and the Sindh Government was committed to extending all possible support.
He directed the concerned officials to continuously monitor the flood-affected areas and to further accelerate rescue and relief operations.
Recent Stories
Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA14 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference3 minutes ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness22 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal9 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat poli ..28 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance28 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for ..28 minutes ago