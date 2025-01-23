HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on Wednesday evening to review the arrangements for the saint's upcoming 773rd annual Urs celebrations.

During his visit, he inspected the cleanliness and security measures at the shrine and directed the manager Auqaf to expedite the ongoing renovation work to ensure that visiting devotees do not face any inconvenience.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, DC Qadri also inspected the shrine's CCTV control room and all entry points. Later, he visited the Sehwan Press Club, National Press Club Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad Media Office, where he discussed Urs arrangements with journalists.

Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, District Information Officer Alamgeer Ranjhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.