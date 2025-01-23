Open Menu

DC Jamshoro Visits Shrine To Review Preparations For Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's Annual Urs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC Jamshoro visits shrine to review preparations for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's annual urs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on Wednesday evening to review the arrangements for the saint's upcoming 773rd annual Urs celebrations.

During his visit, he inspected the cleanliness and security measures at the shrine and directed the manager Auqaf to expedite the ongoing renovation work to ensure that visiting devotees do not face any inconvenience.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, DC Qadri also inspected the shrine's CCTV control room and all entry points. Later, he visited the Sehwan Press Club, National Press Club Sehwan and Bhan Saeedabad Media Office, where he discussed Urs arrangements with journalists.

Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook, District Information Officer Alamgeer Ranjhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

50 minutes ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

1 hour ago
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with ..

Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador

2 hours ago
 1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitra ..

1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ce ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony

2 hours ago
 Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Rep ..

Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report

2 hours ago
 ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity a ..

ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI

2 hours ago
 Global leaders call for action on AI, climate cris ..

Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan