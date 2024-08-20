Open Menu

DC Jhal Magsi For Restoring Communication System As Affected By Rain

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC Jhal Magsi for restoring communication system as affected by rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to restore the communication system within the available resources which were damaged due to recently rain.

He said that due to the severe and destructive rains of the recent monsoon, the low-lying areas of Jhal Magsi have come under water.

He said that the communication system has been disrupted due to the severe water pressure caused by the flooded rails due to which the people were facing severe difficulties.

The DC noted that taking into account the difficulties of the people, all possible steps were being taken to restore the communication system within the available resources, (Heavy machinery) has been started by the district administration Jhal Magsi at Mirpur for the maintenance of Notal to Gandawa highway.

The Notal to Gandawa highway will be restored as soon as possible and restored for all types of traffic so that travel facilities are available to the public and they did not face any kind of problem while the main highway M8 of Sindh and Balochistan has been restored, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Water Traffic Mirpur All Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan