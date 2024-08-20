DC Jhal Magsi for restoring communication system as affected by rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to restore the communication system within the available resources which were damaged due to recently rain.

He said that due to the severe and destructive rains of the recent monsoon, the low-lying areas of Jhal Magsi have come under water.

He said that the communication system has been disrupted due to the severe water pressure caused by the flooded rails due to which the people were facing severe difficulties.

The DC noted that taking into account the difficulties of the people, all possible steps were being taken to restore the communication system within the available resources, (Heavy machinery) has been started by the district administration Jhal Magsi at Mirpur for the maintenance of Notal to Gandawa highway.

The Notal to Gandawa highway will be restored as soon as possible and restored for all types of traffic so that travel facilities are available to the public and they did not face any kind of problem while the main highway M8 of Sindh and Balochistan has been restored, he mentioned.