DC Jhal Magsi urges doctors to provide health facilities to patients in hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah on Wednesday urged the doctors that they should play their role to provide health facilities to patients in government hospital
He expressed these views while chairing meeting of health sector of the district.
The DC said that all the doctors and other staff should consider it a sacred duty and be busy in fulfilling their official duties.
He also emphasized to all the doctors that the first priority of the government of Balochistan is to provide free medicines and medical facilities to the poor people in government hospitals and other health centers.
For which the government of Balochistan is using all the resources on an emergency basis so that the poor people can benefit fully from these measures of the government, he said.
He issued instructions to the officials of the health department and said that the total number of staff of (BHU, s) (CD, s) (DHQ, s) and (RHC, s) should be posted in the health centers as soon as possible, prepare a detailed of available medicines, functional and non-functional (BHU,s) (CD,s) and ongoing development projects in the district and submit to this office.
He said that an inspection committee would also be established immediately which could check substandard medicines at doctors and private clinics and medical stores and submit monthly report to the DC office.
For the provision of quality medical assistance, it is necessary that doctors and other staff related to the health sector avoid any kind of negligence in the performance of their duties, he said.
He issued orders to take action against the absent doctors and other staff and to issue show cause notices saying that no compromise would be made on absent doctors.
He said that measures would be taken to ensure the provision of immediate medical facilities to the patients coming from the distant areas of Jhal Magsi district.
