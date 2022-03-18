UrduPoint.com

DC Jhal Magsi Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Diseases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

DC Jhal Magsi urges parents to vaccinate children against diseases

Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr, Sharjeel Noor Friday said Balochistan government was providing free vaccines for children to protect them from epidemic diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr, Sharjeel Noor Friday said Balochistan government was providing free vaccines for children to protect them from epidemic diseases.

"Now it is the responsibility of parents to vaccinate their children against diseases and support the government measures in this context", he added.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness workshop session on malnutrition, immunizations, birth defects and protection vaccination was organized for the health department staff at District Headquarters Hospital Gandawa in Jhal Magsi district.

The main objective of the program was to provide information to the employees of the health department in the best possible way.

DHO Dr. Rukhsana Magsi was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the Workshop Session, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor said that in this training awareness workshop the employees of the health department would have gained knowledge and they would be able to perform their duties in a better way.

He said that the experience gained from such an information course would enable the employees to perform their duties efficiently in the field and the people would also benefit from the advantages of this training.

He said Health Department's staff should raise awareness as much as possible so that people could protect their children from lifelong diseases by protection vaccinating them as precaution is better than cure.

Related Topics

Balochistan Cure From Government Best

Recent Stories

Russian strikes hit west Ukraine as US urges China ..

Russian strikes hit west Ukraine as US urges China to get tough

39 seconds ago
 Police hold flag march

Police hold flag march

41 seconds ago
 Russia's request to suspend World Cup playoff reje ..

Russia's request to suspend World Cup playoff rejected

42 seconds ago
 Over 2500 students participated in human flag acti ..

Over 2500 students participated in human flag activity at F-9 Park

44 seconds ago
 25 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

25 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

15 minutes ago
 Pak envoy meets with head of Marketing of Guangzho ..

Pak envoy meets with head of Marketing of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holding

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>