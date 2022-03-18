DC Jhal Magsi urges parents to vaccinate children against diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr, Sharjeel Noor Friday said Balochistan government was providing free vaccines for children to protect them from epidemic diseases.

"Now it is the responsibility of parents to vaccinate their children against diseases and support the government measures in this context", he added.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness workshop session on malnutrition, immunizations, birth defects and protection vaccination was organized for the health department staff at District Headquarters Hospital Gandawa in Jhal Magsi district.

The main objective of the program was to provide information to the employees of the health department in the best possible way.

DHO Dr. Rukhsana Magsi was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the Workshop Session, Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Dr. Sharjeel Noor said that in this training awareness workshop the employees of the health department would have gained knowledge and they would be able to perform their duties in a better way.

He said that the experience gained from such an information course would enable the employees to perform their duties efficiently in the field and the people would also benefit from the advantages of this training.

He said Health Department's staff should raise awareness as much as possible so that people could protect their children from lifelong diseases by protection vaccinating them as precaution is better than cure.