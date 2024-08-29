Open Menu

DC Jhal Magsi Visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah on Wednesday visited to Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa and checked attendance of teachers and other staff.

He also asked questions from students regarding academic activities.

The principal of school, Qazi Khudabakhsh briefed the DC regarding the educational background of the school and other problems being faced.

The DC said that the summer vacations were ended, therefore it was very important to make all the educational institutions of the district permanently active.

Teachers and other staff of schools should ensure their attendance and the cleanliness of educational centers, he said.

The DC said that strict legal action would be taken against the absent teachers and other staff, adding, discipline, ethical education reforms are among our top priorities.

