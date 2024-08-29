DC Jhal Magsi Visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 12:40 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah on Wednesday visited to Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa and checked attendance of teachers and other staff.
He also asked questions from students regarding academic activities.
The principal of school, Qazi Khudabakhsh briefed the DC regarding the educational background of the school and other problems being faced.
The DC said that the summer vacations were ended, therefore it was very important to make all the educational institutions of the district permanently active.
Teachers and other staff of schools should ensure their attendance and the cleanliness of educational centers, he said.
The DC said that strict legal action would be taken against the absent teachers and other staff, adding, discipline, ethical education reforms are among our top priorities.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor9 minutes ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan9 minutes ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted29 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation39 minutes ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition39 minutes ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister49 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts57 minutes ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts57 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)57 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik1 hour ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor1 hour ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation1 hour ago