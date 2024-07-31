DC Jhal Magsi visits National Bank Gandawa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah paid a surprise visit to National Bank Gandawa branch area of the district on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Khalid Hussain Rind, manager of the bank gave him about detailed briefing regarding the non-availability of the bank's building and other problems.

DC Syed Rehmatullah Shah assured to solve all the problems under an effective strategy.

While issuing instructions to the concerned bank staff on the occasion of his visit to National Bank Gandawa, he said that the best service should be provided to government employees and other customers on a priority basis.

Keeping in view the hot weather, provision of cool water and shade should be ensured for the users so that the hardships of government employees and other users coming from distant areas are reduced, he directed.