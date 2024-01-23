Open Menu

DC Jhang Chairs Meeting On Counterfeit, Substandard Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 11:31 PM

In a proactive move against the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the Deputy Commissioner of Jhang presided over a crucial meeting on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a proactive move against the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines, the Deputy Commissioner of Jhang presided over a crucial meeting on Tuesday.

In a meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi at the DC office, a decision was reached with the District Quality Control Board Jhang to persist in the crackdown against fake, substandard, and unregistered medicines. All board members and relevant department officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, a review of violations of the Drugs Act took place, with fifteen cases of violations from the district being presented.

Owners of sealed medical stores were given the opportunity to express their opinions.

The DC directed owners of medical stores to adhere to all legal requirements and maintain comprehensive records. Those unable to provide substantial justification for their actions were warned of potential consequences and ordered to undergo a reevaluation of their respective medical stores.

