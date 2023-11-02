Open Menu

DC Jhang Chairs Meeting To Ensure Provision Of Fertilizers To Farmers

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

DC Jhang chairs meeting to ensure provision of fertilizers to farmers

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A meeting was held here in the DC office, Jhang in which dealers of fertilizers, representatives of growers and officers of district administration were present. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi presided the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that on the directions of Punjab Government district administration was very much alert to ensure the availability of fertilizers on fixed rates.

“Steps are being taken to ensure the provision of fertilizers to growers of the wheat crop on fixed prices, dealers must sale fertilizers on fixed rates and should display rates properly” he further stated during the meeting.

Exploitation of farmers would not be tolerated at any cost, and government directions would be strictly followed, he added. Dealers of fertilizers were assured to sell fertilizers on control rates during the meeting.

