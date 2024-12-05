DC Jhang Chairs Meeting To Review Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:05 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder on Thursday convened a meeting with key officials today to accelerate progress on development projects under the Punjab Cities Program. The initiatives include the installation of solar systems at all disposal stations, among other projects.
During the meeting, Bhinder emphasized the importance of regular site visits to monitor the progress of ongoing schemes.
He specifically stressed the need for swift restoration of the city's sewerage system.
During the meeting, officers from the Punjab Cities Program and municipal authorities provided a comprehensive briefing on the current development projects, assuring Bhinder of their commitment to completing the sewerage system restoration promptly.
DC also instructed the officials to ensure that all ongoing projects adhere to the highest standards, reflecting his dedication to driving progress and development in the region.
APP/dba/378
