Open Menu

DC Jhang Constitutes Monitoring Committee To Check Quality, Pace Of Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 08:40 PM

DC Jhang constitutes monitoring committee to check quality, pace of projects

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday presided over a review meeting of the projects of Cities Program in his office

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday presided over a review meeting of the projects of Cities Program in his office.

According to DC Office, he constituted a three-member monitoring committee to check quality and pace of the projects.

Deputy Director Development, Assistant Director Technical and XEN Public Health were the members of monitoring committee.

DC stressed upon the need to speed up mega project of urban sewerage and said that action would be taken against the contractor who failed to complete work within the speculated time.

He urged upon the monitoring officers to report him on daily bases.

He said citizens must get the benefits of schemes well in time, while the district administration is committed to facilitate the citizens.

APP/dba

Related Topics

Jhang Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

Fujairah a leading global sports hub: Fujairah CP

2 minutes ago
 5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

1 hour ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

1 hour ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

1 hour ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

1 hour ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

59 minutes ago
AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

59 minutes ago
 DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

59 minutes ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

59 minutes ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

59 minutes ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

59 minutes ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan