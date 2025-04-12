DC Jhang cracks down on sugar mills over unpaid dues

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder has taken a firm stance against sugar mills in Jhang, directing them to settle outstanding payments to sugarcane growers without further delay.

The directive came during a meeting on Saturday, with representatives of sugar mills and growers, where DC Bhinder emphasized that exploitation of growers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On this occasion, Bhinder assured the farmers that their defaulted payments would be cleared soon and warned the sugar mills of potential action if the dues were not paid promptly.

