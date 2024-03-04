DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting on Monday with Municipal Committee and District Council officers, emphasizing the urgent removal of illegal parking in the city

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting on Monday with Municipal Committee and District Council officers, emphasizing the urgent removal of illegal parking in the city.

According to details, DC issued immediate instructions to cease all forms of unauthorized parking and mandated the establishment of fixed parking fees at stands in Zail Ghar, with a designated complaint cell number to be prominently displayed on fee slips.

He underscored the need for an active anti-encroachment squad to eradicate encroachments, emphasizing the continuation of a comprehensive cleanliness drive and the prompt resolution of sewerage complaints.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the full functionality of filtration plants and urged the removal of encroachments from marketplaces ahead of Ramazan to ease public convenience.

Furthermore, DC Umair emphasized the prohibition of shop extensions that disrupt traffic flow, instructing the issuance of notices to offenders and compelling them to promptly remove encroachments to mitigate inconvenience.

