Open Menu

DC Jhang For Action Against Illegal Parking, Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting on Monday with Municipal Committee and District Council officers, emphasizing the urgent removal of illegal parking in the city

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair chaired a meeting on Monday with Municipal Committee and District Council officers, emphasizing the urgent removal of illegal parking in the city.

According to details, DC issued immediate instructions to cease all forms of unauthorized parking and mandated the establishment of fixed parking fees at stands in Zail Ghar, with a designated complaint cell number to be prominently displayed on fee slips.

He underscored the need for an active anti-encroachment squad to eradicate encroachments, emphasizing the continuation of a comprehensive cleanliness drive and the prompt resolution of sewerage complaints.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the full functionality of filtration plants and urged the removal of encroachments from marketplaces ahead of Ramazan to ease public convenience.

Furthermore, DC Umair emphasized the prohibition of shop extensions that disrupt traffic flow, instructing the issuance of notices to offenders and compelling them to promptly remove encroachments to mitigate inconvenience.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Resolution Traffic Jhang All From

Recent Stories

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: ..

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif

2 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lif ..

WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship

2 minutes ago
 Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 20 ..

Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts

2 minutes ago
 Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN r ..

Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns

2 minutes ago
 Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary electi ..

Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections

2 minutes ago
Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

Dr. Maleeha Lodhi’s book unveiled at ISSI

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

Govt committed to ensure TB-free Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah c ..

Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy

2 minutes ago
 Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 co ..

Fed Tax Ombudsman sets target to address 12,000 complaints in ongoing fiscal yea ..

37 minutes ago
 ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

ECP lifts ban on official transfers, postings

37 minutes ago
 PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet polic ..

PANAH organizes symposium on “Healthy diet policies to prevent obesity”

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan