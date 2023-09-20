Open Menu

DC Jhang Held Meeting With Principals Of Chenab Colleges

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Colleges

Chairman Jhang Educational Trust (JET), Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahamd Mohal on Wednesday held a meeting with Principles of Chenab Colleges at Chenab College Shorkot

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Jhang Educational Trust (JET), Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahamd Mohal on Wednesday held a meeting with Principles of Chenab Colleges at Chenab College Shorkot.

According to details, the meeting discussed a number of issues regarding administration and academic matters and gave approval for different new projects.

While, funds for renovations of the building, construction of two new classrooms and hall, purchase of furniture, libraries with the purchase new books were approved for Shorkot and Athara Hazari colleges.

Besides that the extra charge of the Principal of Ahmedpur Sial College was given to the Principal of Shorkot College.

After the meeting DC visited the classrooms and appreciated principals for good results and new admissions, while he planted a tree in the lawn of the college.

App/dbr

Related Topics

Jhang Athara Hazari

Recent Stories

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thurs ..

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Families of two more police martyrs get houses

Families of two more police martyrs get houses

2 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role international ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role internationally in realizing ombudsmanship ..

2 minutes ago
 Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi ..

Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi call on Balochistan Caretaker ..

2 minutes ago
 SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

8 minutes ago
 Christian community leaders visit Central Police O ..

Christian community leaders visit Central Police Office

2 minutes ago
Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk ..

Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

2 minutes ago
 4 land grabbers arrested

4 land grabbers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Finance ministry contradicts media report on exter ..

Finance ministry contradicts media report on external financing shortfall

2 minutes ago
 US Attorney General denies political influence on ..

US Attorney General denies political influence on Trump, Biden prosecutions

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEA ..

Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEAN Expo visitors

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris always dream strong, stable, economical ..

Kashmiris always dream strong, stable, economically vibrant Pakistan: Azad Jamm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan