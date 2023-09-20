DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Colleges

Chairman Jhang Educational Trust (JET), Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahamd Mohal on Wednesday held a meeting with Principles of Chenab Colleges at Chenab College Shorkot

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Jhang Educational Trust (JET), Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahamd Mohal on Wednesday held a meeting with Principles of Chenab Colleges at Chenab College Shorkot.

According to details, the meeting discussed a number of issues regarding administration and academic matters and gave approval for different new projects.

While, funds for renovations of the building, construction of two new classrooms and hall, purchase of furniture, libraries with the purchase new books were approved for Shorkot and Athara Hazari colleges.

Besides that the extra charge of the Principal of Ahmedpur Sial College was given to the Principal of Shorkot College.

After the meeting DC visited the classrooms and appreciated principals for good results and new admissions, while he planted a tree in the lawn of the college.

App/dbr