Open Menu

DC Jhang Inaugurates State-of-the-art Medical Facilities And Inspects Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 11:05 PM

DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder on Monday inaugurated cutting-edge medical facilities, including a new CT Scan machine and Leproscopic machine, at the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. This move is in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide top-notch healthcare services to the masses

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder on Monday inaugurated cutting-edge medical facilities, including a new CT Scan machine and Leproscopic machine, at the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. This move is in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide top-notch healthcare services to the masses.

On this occasion, Bhinder emphasized that the provision of modern healthcare facilities will enable patients to receive quality treatment at the local level, reducing the need for referrals to distant medical centers.

The DC also revealed that modern healthcare facilities are being ensured in health centers across the province, as directed by the Chief Minister.

In addition to the healthcare initiatives, DC Jhang also visited the Government High school Shorkot City and Chenab College Shorkot City, where he reviewed the teaching process and directed the authorities to improve cleanliness and maintain high standards of education.

APP/dba/378

Recent Stories

DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations fo ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan

1 minute ago
 HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for c ..

HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel

2 minutes ago
 NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets

NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets

1 minute ago
 DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical faci ..

DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools

1 minute ago
 KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excel ..

KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets

2 minutes ago
Governor Punjab stresses importance of character b ..

Governor Punjab stresses importance of character building and educational reform ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister ..

PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aq ..

21 minutes ago
 SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day ..

SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language

21 minutes ago
 Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February ..

Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12

21 minutes ago
 Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in L ..

Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 2025

21 minutes ago
 KP law minister calls for improved public services

KP law minister calls for improved public services

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan