DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder on Monday inaugurated cutting-edge medical facilities, including a new CT Scan machine and Leproscopic machine, at the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. This move is in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide top-notch healthcare services to the masses.

On this occasion, Bhinder emphasized that the provision of modern healthcare facilities will enable patients to receive quality treatment at the local level, reducing the need for referrals to distant medical centers.

The DC also revealed that modern healthcare facilities are being ensured in health centers across the province, as directed by the Chief Minister.

In addition to the healthcare initiatives, DC Jhang also visited the Government High school Shorkot City and Chenab College Shorkot City, where he reviewed the teaching process and directed the authorities to improve cleanliness and maintain high standards of education.

