DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat on Friday visited a temporary cattle market in Kot Sai Sigh to review arrangements for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner announced that six animal markets had been set up in the district for Eid-ul-Azha and the transportation of animals within the city was banned to maintain cleanliness and order.

The DPO assured that security measures had been finalized at all six cattle market locations.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for visitors and animals, expressing his satisfaction with the preparations.

The officials' visit aimed to ensure a smooth and secure experience for citizens purchasing sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.