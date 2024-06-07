Open Menu

DC Jhang Inspects Cattle Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:35 PM

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat on Friday visited a temporary cattle market in Kot Sai Sigh to review arrangements for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat on Friday visited a temporary cattle market in Kot Sai Sigh to review arrangements for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner announced that six animal markets had been set up in the district for Eid-ul-Azha and the transportation of animals within the city was banned to maintain cleanliness and order.

The DPO assured that security measures had been finalized at all six cattle market locations.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for visitors and animals, expressing his satisfaction with the preparations.

The officials' visit aimed to ensure a smooth and secure experience for citizens purchasing sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Rashid Market All

Recent Stories

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

5 minutes ago
 US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment u ..

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

10 minutes ago
 ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir ma ..

Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor

9 minutes ago
 Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in Ma ..

Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24

9 minutes ago
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

3 hours ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

3 hours ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan