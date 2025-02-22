Open Menu

DC Jhang Launches Spring Tree Plantation Drive With National Passion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 08:50 PM

DC Jhang launches spring tree plantation drive with national passion

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder kicked off the Spring Tree Plantation drive in Jhang on Saturday, inaugurating the campaign by planting a sapling in the education Complex.

The event was attended by officers from the Education Department and other departments, who gathered to promote the Sarsabz Punjab Vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

During the occasion, Bhinder emphasized that the tree plantation drive aims to take practical action towards achieving the Green Punjab vision.

He also assured that more trees would be planted across all departments, building on the improved cleanliness system in the district.

Bhinder directed government officials to provide complete care to the newly planted trees, ensuring their growth and development.

The Deputy Commissioner concluded by stating that the tree plantation drive would be completed with national passion, inspiring a sense of ownership and responsibility among citizens.

APP/dba/378

Recent Stories

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

26 minutes ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

53 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

54 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

54 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

54 minutes ago
Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

54 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

55 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

55 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan