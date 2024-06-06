Open Menu

DC Jhang Prepares For Digital Agriculture Statistics Drive

Published June 06, 2024

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the 7th Digital Agriculture Statistics 2024 (Zaraat Shumari) in Jhang.

According to DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to make the drive a success.

He urged the Agriculture and Livestock departments to work together to achieve good results.

All data collected must be shared with the concerned Assistant Commissioner.

Statistics department officials announced that the first phase will run from August to September while the second phase will continue from September to October 15.

Training sessions for master trainers, supervisors and staff will be held in Islamabad and Jhang in July.

The drive aims to collect accurate agricultural data, and officials are working together to ensure its success.

More Stories From Pakistan