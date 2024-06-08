Open Menu

DC Jhang Reviews Development Works

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC Jhang reviews development works

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umeer, a special meeting was held on Saturday in which special initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab were reviewed regarding public service delivery and development.

During the meeting, the employees of the local administration were given orders to move the clean Punjab program along quickly.

Orders were issued to all concerned departments as well.

The police in question were directed to evaluate the pre-arranged arrangements, including the possibility of flooding.

It was instructed to the Assistant Commissioners to check the safety of dams and remove any encroachments.

The methods used to record deaths were also looked at.

During the meeting, instructions were also issued to the revenue officers for approval of the space allocated for the two newly constructed grade stations. 

APP/mkw/378

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab All

Recent Stories

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; c ..

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

17 minutes ago
 Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stresse ..

Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

4 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

5 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

9 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

18 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

18 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan