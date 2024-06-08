DC Jhang Reviews Development Works
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umeer, a special meeting was held on Saturday in which special initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab were reviewed regarding public service delivery and development.
During the meeting, the employees of the local administration were given orders to move the clean Punjab program along quickly.
Orders were issued to all concerned departments as well.
The police in question were directed to evaluate the pre-arranged arrangements, including the possibility of flooding.
It was instructed to the Assistant Commissioners to check the safety of dams and remove any encroachments.
The methods used to record deaths were also looked at.
During the meeting, instructions were also issued to the revenue officers for approval of the space allocated for the two newly constructed grade stations.
APP/mkw/378
