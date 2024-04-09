DC Jhang Reviews Eidul Fitr Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
A high-level meeting on Tuesday, convened to oversee preparations for Eidul Fitr, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidaya
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting on Tuesday, convened to oversee preparations for Eidul Fitr, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and DPO Muhammad Rashid Hidayat.
The meeting discussed security measures, sanitation, and other pertinent arrangements for the upcoming occasion.
Deputy Commissioner Umair underscored the need for a robust security strategy encompassing public places and mosques, extending the coverage to rural areas as well.
Furthermore, he reiterated the importance of government departments ensuring the provision of essential services, directing the public to report any lapses in duty.
The comprehensive review reflects the authorities' dedication to ensuring a safe and joyous celebration for all.
APP/dba/378
