DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair inspected the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Jhang, issuing directives for swift improvements to ensure quality healthcare for patients, on Friday.

According to DC Office, During the visit, DC Umair instructed the Executive Engineer (XEN) Building to complete the hospital's construction within 45 days.

He also directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure consultants' presence at night and reviewed various hospital departments.

The DC engaged with patients and their families, inquiring about the treatment facilities provided by hospital doctors.

He emphasized the need for enhanced cleanliness and a healthier environment for patients. Additionally, DC Umair commended Malik Azher Hussain, President of Anjuman Electronics for donating a water cooler to provide cold drinking water to patients' attendants.

