DC Jhang visits Majeed Amjad Park, emphasizes improvements

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhang visited Majeed Amjad Park on Tuesday along with the Municipal Committee and District Council officers reviewed the cleanliness of the park and discussed ways to enhance the visitor experience.

According to the DC office, Deputy Commissioner, Muhamad Umair and the administrator, Khurram Shahzad Bhatti inspected the park and provided directives to the staff regarding various improvements. They emphasized the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the park, particularly the jogging area and directed the staff to focus on providing better sitting facilities for visitors.

The officials also stressed the need to ensure proper care and maintenance of all the plants in the park. They instructed the gardeners to work on the park's beautification by planting more flowers to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal.

Additionally, the DC highlighted the importance of the park's security and directed the concerned officers to pay special attention to ensuring the safety and security of the park and its visitors.

