DC Kaachhi Chairs Meeting For Finalizing Of Election’s Preparations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

DC Kaachhi chairs meeting for finalizing of election’s preparations

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain (Retired), Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting of officers in connection with the preparations for general elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain (Retired), Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Thursday chaired a meeting of officers in connection with the preparations for general elections.

District Election Commissioner, Police, Levies and Frontier Corps (FC) officers participated in the meeting. In the meeting, election security, election arrangements, election polling stations, and situations in the A area and B area were discussed in detail.

Deputy Commissioner said Levies personnel would be posted in B area saying that all possible steps would be taken to finalize the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on the occasion of the election and leave no stone unturned in the polling booth and other arrangements, any preparations regarding the election that have not been made yet should be completed.

He said that on the occasion of general elections, the Police, FC, and Levies would perform their duties in different areas so that no deviation of any kind would affect the election process, whatever instructions to be given to us by the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

Their implementation will be ensured while other arrangements including flushing toilets at the polling booths will also be finalized so that the voters do not face any kind of problem, he said.

