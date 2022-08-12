UrduPoint.com

DC Kachhi Imran Reviews Arrangements For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DC Kachhi Imran reviews arrangements for Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachchi Mir Imran Ibrahim Bangluzai on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of Independence Day on August 14.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dhader Hafiz Muhammad Tariq, AC Sanny Jalil Ahmed, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Dhader Mir Gul Munir Magsi, Deputy Director Agriculture Mir Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Lashari, DEO Latifullah Gharshin, Superintendent Abdul Haq Mastoi and officers of other security agencies.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Mir Imran Ibrahim Bengalzai while addressing the Independence Day meeting said that Pakistan's diamond jubilee would be celebrated with enthusiasm in respective areas of the district including Machh, Bhag, Sanny and district headquarters Dhadar.

He said that tributes would be paid to those who had sacrificed their precious lives for the country.

In connection with Independence Day, all government offices and buildings would be illuminated with electric lamps and decorated with national flags, DC Imran added.

He said that August 14 would remind us for freedom and the eternal sacrifices of our elders saying that the district administration would celebrate the Independence Day in a grand manner to acquaint the new generation with the fruits of independence.

In this regard, all the arrangements had been completed, Bengalzai said.

A ceremony would be organized, besides special prayers to be offered for national security and freedom of Kashmir and sweets would be distributed among the prisoners of Machh Jail on Independence Day, the deputy commissioner concluded.

