- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Kalat conducts surprise visit to Teaching Hospital, orders action on low quality work
DC Kalat Conducts Surprise Visit To Teaching Hospital, Orders Action On Low Quality Work
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Jamil Ahmed Baloch, accompanied by DSM PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, paid a surprise visit to the Teaching Hospital Kalat.
Medical Superintendent Dr Nasrullah Lango briefed him during an inspection of various departments, including Emergency, OPD, Medicine Store, Laboratory, X-Ray Unit, Male and Female Wards, Dental Section, Benazir Nutrition Center, Labor Room, Immunization and Eye Units.
The DC also checked the attendance of doctors and staff on duty.
During the visit to the newly constructed COVID-19 OPD building, DC expressed concern over the use of substandard materials and directed immediate action against the contractor.
He emphasized that the provision of quality healthcare is vital for building a healthy society and urged doctors and staff to remain punctual and committed to serving the people.
The DC assured that the administration is making every possible effort to strengthen the health sector.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man gets 9-year jail in narcotics case19 seconds ago
-
Court issues written orders allowing family members, lawyers to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana ..21 seconds ago
-
River Chenab flowing with high flood: DOEC23 seconds ago
-
DC Kalat conducts surprise visit to Teaching Hospital, orders action on low quality work26 seconds ago
-
Two-day free eye treatment and surgical camp organized at LUMHS hospital10 minutes ago
-
From sands of Arabia to hearts of billions: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s peaceful path reshaped human ..10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police arrest injured car thief after shootout, stolen vehicle recovered10 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Mayor reviews development projects, directs officials to ensure public facilities10 minutes ago
-
HEC recognizes nine WUM research Journals in Y Category10 minutes ago
-
FBISE announces HSSC result, female students secure top positions20 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 2320 minutes ago
-
National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation20 minutes ago