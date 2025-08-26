DC Kalat conducts surprise visit to Teaching Hospital, orders action on low quality work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Jamil Ahmed Baloch, accompanied by DSM PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, paid a surprise visit to the Teaching Hospital Kalat.

Medical Superintendent Dr Nasrullah Lango briefed him during an inspection of various departments, including Emergency, OPD, Medicine Store, Laboratory, X-Ray Unit, Male and Female Wards, Dental Section, Benazir Nutrition Center, Labor Room, Immunization and Eye Units.

The DC also checked the attendance of doctors and staff on duty.

During the visit to the newly constructed COVID-19 OPD building, DC expressed concern over the use of substandard materials and directed immediate action against the contractor.

He emphasized that the provision of quality healthcare is vital for building a healthy society and urged doctors and staff to remain punctual and committed to serving the people.

The DC assured that the administration is making every possible effort to strengthen the health sector.