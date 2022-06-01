UrduPoint.com

DC Kalat Directs PHE For Early Completion Of Projects To Ensure Water Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:51 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Capt (retd) Meharullah Badeni on Wednesday directed Public Health Engineer (PHE) department to make timely completion of work on the projects under construction for ensuring safe drinking water supply to the people in the area.

He expressed these views while taking notice of public complaints regarding drinking water.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to alleviate the grievances of the citizens of Kalat regarding drinking water and uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens would be ensured at all costs.

He said that the ground water level in Kalat district was reaching dangerous levels and therefore caution was required in the use of water.

He directed the PHE authorities to take immediate steps for timely redressal of public grievances and complete all water supply projects in the district. He said that timely completion of small and big and Ketch dams in the district would make water available for drinking as well as for horticulture and crops therefore work on these projects should be expedited.

