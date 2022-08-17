DC Kalat directs to speed up relief activities in rain affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Wednesday visited the areas affected by the storm last night and reviewed the damages in areas of Bashmi Tok and Rudinjo and met the affected families.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch and Additional SHO Qalat Levies, Abdul Karim Mengal.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioner to speed up relief activities in the affected areas.

He said that in this hour of trouble, the district administration and the Levies Force were using all resources for the maintenance of roads and relief activities, adding "our main goal is to provide relief to the people in rain hit areas." The DC said that on special directives of provincial government, the district administration was taking practical steps to help the affected people immediately.

He said that the district administration, especially the levies force, were active in the remote areas of the entire district, adding that people would not be left alone in this difficult time.

He appealed the public to avoid unnecessary traveling in the low-lying areas during the predicated rain .

He said that in the affected areas, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the district administration were working together to help the victims.

The deputy commissioner further said that the process of distribution of aid and cash to the victims by the provincial government would be implemented after the final assessment report.

"It will be our first priority to address problems of people in the affected areas," he said.

He also issued orders to Levies Force and Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch to prepare and submit an evaluation report immediately and directed the district administration to reach the homes to help the affected people.