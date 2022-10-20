UrduPoint.com

DC Kalat For Provision Of Health Facilities To People

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 07:40 PM

DC Kalat for provision of health facilities to people

Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Thursday chaired the monthly meeting of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) for provision of health facilities to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Thursday chaired the monthly meeting of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) for provision of health facilities to people in the area.

District Support Manager of PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, the in-charges of basic health units (BHU) of Kalat Manguchar and Surab participated in the meeting.

DSM, PPHI Mujeeb Baloch introduced the staff to the Deputy Commissioner through multimedia.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the performance of PPHI, the total number of BHUs and the number of employees posted in the department, the facilities in the BHUs, solar system, furniture, medicines and available ambulances.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Durrani said that the performance of PPHI in providing the best facilities was satisfactory saying that he was happy that the health sector was much better due to PPHI.

He urged the staff that they should ensure their attendance in the sector and no negligence would be tolerated saying that it was the duty of all of us to serve the people of Kalat.

We will all work together for the development and prosperity of Kalat and district administration can cooperate with PPHI to provide the best health facilities to the people.

Related Topics

Kalat Surab All Best

Recent Stories

Pound, London stocks climb after Truss resignation ..

Pound, London stocks climb after Truss resignation

1 minute ago
 UK Foreign Trade Minister Badenok Intends to Run f ..

UK Foreign Trade Minister Badenok Intends to Run for Prime Minister - Reports

1 minute ago
 President signs Advocate General Amendment Order 2 ..

President signs Advocate General Amendment Order 2022

1 minute ago
 KP CM approves action, model of ease of doing busi ..

KP CM approves action, model of ease of doing business

1 minute ago
 Three outlaws arrested; arms recovered

Three outlaws arrested; arms recovered

3 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of political activist's killing

IGP takes notice of political activist's killing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.