DC Kalat for provision of health facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Thursday chaired the monthly meeting of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) for provision of health facilities to people in the area.

District Support Manager of PPHI Mujeeb Baloch, the in-charges of basic health units (BHU) of Kalat Manguchar and Surab participated in the meeting.

DSM, PPHI Mujeeb Baloch introduced the staff to the Deputy Commissioner through multimedia.

The Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the performance of PPHI, the total number of BHUs and the number of employees posted in the department, the facilities in the BHUs, solar system, furniture, medicines and available ambulances.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Durrani said that the performance of PPHI in providing the best facilities was satisfactory saying that he was happy that the health sector was much better due to PPHI.

He urged the staff that they should ensure their attendance in the sector and no negligence would be tolerated saying that it was the duty of all of us to serve the people of Kalat.

We will all work together for the development and prosperity of Kalat and district administration can cooperate with PPHI to provide the best health facilities to the people.