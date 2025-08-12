DC Kalat Reviews Preparations For Celebrations Of Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Captain (retd) Jameel Baloch on Tuesday presided over meeting regarding the preparations for the celebrations of August 14 Independence Day.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch and other officials from all departments.
The meeting discussed the preparations for the celebrations of August 14 Independence Day in detail.
Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that Independence Day would be celebrated with national enthusiasm, In this regard, flag hoisting and rally to be organized, all offices and public places could be illuminated, colorful events would be organized in schools and colleges, various sports to be organized.
DC Kalat said that August 14 is our historic day on which our elders made sacrifices and achieved an independent homeland, therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to celebrate this day with full devotion and love.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all government and semi-government institutions to decorate their buildings with electric lights and colorful lights on the occasion of Independence Day.
The national flag and banners should be displayed on the main highways, intersections and important buildings of the historic city of Kalat. Along with this, ceremonies, national songs, speech competitions and special flag hoisting ceremonies should be organized in schools, colleges and other educational institutions so that the new generation could be made aware of the importance of independence.
It was decided in the meeting that the municipal committees would make special arrangements for cleanliness, and public participation should be ensured by decorating roads and markets.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of all departments to perform their duties in a cheerful manner on the occasion of Independence Day so that there is no shortage in the celebrations.
On the occasion of the meeting, the DC expressed the hope that the people of Kalat district would participate fully in the Independence Day celebrations with national spirit and show practical proof of their love for the homeland.
In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner urged the participants to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm and full zeal.
