DC Kalat stresses public, student awareness for corruption-free country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain (Retd) Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Monday emphasized the importance of raising public and student awareness to achieve a corruption-free country.

He was addressing as special guest at a ceremony of speech competition on the topic of anti-corruption was organized under the auspices of Government Girls Degree College.

The duties of judges were performed by Professor Agha Usman Shah of Government Postgraduate College, Professor Taj Mahmood of Government College of Elementary education, and Professor Haji Shams Pindrani.

Students of Postgraduate College and Girls Degree College actively participated in the speech competition and presented the best speeches on anti-corruption in English and Urdu.

In English speeches, Muqaddas, a student of Girls Degree College won the first position.

Second position was obtained by Razima Haleem of Postgraduate College, while the third position was secured by Mahmood of Postgraduate College.

Similarly, in urdu speeches, Aqsa Abdul Latif, a student of Girls Degree College won the second position, while Sumiya won the third position.

Addressing the participants of the speech competition, Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch said that today, a speech competition has been organized on a very important topic, corruption is a disease that destroys the entire system.

The deputy commissioner said that not only financial corruption is called corruption, but also absenteeism from duty is considered corruption, not keeping your thinking positive is also corruption, we all have to root out this disease together.

At the end, DC Jameel Baloch, Principal Girls College Saqiba Imam and the judges distributed shields among the students.