DC Kalat urges scholars, parents, politicians to play role for elimination of polio

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Wednesday said that polio was a deadly disease and every member of the society has to play his role to save his children from it.

In this regard, scholars, journalist community, poets, writers, politicians, and social workers should raise awareness among the people so that it is possible to create a polio-free society, he said.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review steps for anti-polio drive which would be started from August 1st.

The meeting was attended by SP Kalat Dostin Dashti Additional Deputy Commissioner Fida Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Muhammad Hanif Noorzai and heads of the health department, PPHI, WHO and other government departments.

In the meeting, Dr. Nasir Kurd of WHO, while giving a multimedia briefing to the Deputy Commissioner, said that the five-day polio campaign in Kalat district would start on August 1 and could continue until August 5.

In this campaign, 39196 children from birth to five years will be administered polio drops. In this campaign, a total of 209 teams will participate and administer the drops from house to house, he said.