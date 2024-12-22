DC Kaleemullah Visits Levies Force Stations In Duki
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki, Kaleemullah Kakar on Sunday visited Levies Force Station Narhan and Levies Station Hosri where he carefully checked the attendance and performance of the employees.
On this occasion, he gave strict instructions to the Levies personnel regarding their duties and urged them to be ready for their responsibilities at all times and ensure punctuality.
He ordered that a close watch be kept on every person coming and going out so that any suspicious activity could be noted immediately and timely action to be taken.
He said that the performance of Levies personnel is directly linked to the safety of the public, therefore, any kind of negligence or carelessness would not be tolerated.
The Deputy Commissioner clarified that if any official is found to be negligent in his duties, strict action would be taken against him so that the reputation of the institution is maintained and better services could be provided to the public.
The visit was made to ensure that the arrangements of the police stations are improved and the law and order situation in the area is further strengthened, he said.
