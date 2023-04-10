Close
DC Kamber-Shahdadkot Chairs Meeting Regarding Youm-e-Ali Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho chaired a meeting to review the arrangements on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S) on the 21st of Ramazan in the Conference hall of his office, on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho chaired a meeting to review the arrangements on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S) on the 21st of Ramazan in the Conference hall of his office, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed and finalized all the arrangements for the 21st of Ramazan, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S), Law and order, electricity, clean drinking water supply and drainage including the cleaning of the passageways of assembly and mourning processions in the entire district.

A large number of scholars from every school of thought participated in the meeting and gave full assurance to the district administration regarding the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S) for all possible cooperation and maintaining law and order.

Officials of the Police Department and Shahbaz Rangers gave a briefing about the security arrangements and assured them to take special measures on the advice given by the scholars.

The district administration in the meeting; apart from all the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtarkars, PPHI, Public Health, Local Government, SEPCO, Municipal, Town Committee and other related departments, scholars of various sects participated.

On this occasion, DC Saleemullah Odho gave instructions to the officers of all the departments regarding the 21st of Ramazan, the day of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and said that cleaning the roads of processions, water drainage and changing the loading schedule, street lights maintenance of clean drinking water supply, open manhole covers, disposal system and installation of CCTV cameras should be ensured.

He also gave instructions to the officials of the health department and said that on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Karamullah Wajaho, they should set up medical camps at the processions and gatherings in the morning and ensure the presence of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances and medicines there.

The DC urged all scholars and ulama's to cooperate with the district administration and other stakeholders to maintain unity and peace on the occasion of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

