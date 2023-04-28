DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho said that protecting children from disability was our national and religious responsibility and for this purpose vaccination target of children up to the age of five years would be achieved at any cost

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot Saleemullah Odho said that protecting children from disability was our national and religious responsibility and for this purpose vaccination target of children up to the age of five years would be achieved at any cost.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the 7-day National Anti-Polio Vaccination Campaign scheduled to commence from May 15 to May 21, 2023 throughout the district, at DCO office on Friday.

DC directed all concerned officials to motivate the parents regarding the benefits of polio vaccination that would save children from lifelong disability.

The parents shall also be convinced to cooperate with polio teams, he added.

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot warned that negligence shown by officials and staff during the campaign would not get any relief while showing the best performance would be highly encouraged.

He instructed all Assistant Commissioners to keep close contact with the Department of Health in their respective jurisdiction and inspect the performance of polio teams during field visits.

He said that they shall also hold meetings to judge the working of field teams and targets achieved.

DC stressed officials of the health department to give special attention to the training of polio teams and preparation of a micro-plan in this regard.

He said that the performance of polio teams at entry and exit transit points shall be further enhanced.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Kamber-Shahdadkot Dr. Sartaj Akbar Judge and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Altaf Hussain Buriro said that National Anti-Polio Campaign is scheduled from May 15 to May 21, 2023 during which 367773 children of up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops.

They said that in all 1205 polio teams including 967 mobile teams, 72 transit, 65 fixed, 62 EPI centres and 30 SMT teams were formed.

They said that in order to make the campaign successful arrangements are in progress, which include training of teams, preparation of a micro-plan at the union council level, maintaining a cold chain of vaccines and other necessary arrangements.

ADC-I Kamber Shahdadkot Sajjad Haider Qadri, Dr. Nazyia Asif of WHO, Tanweer Ahmed of UNICEF, Dr. Ghaffar Bhatti, Assistant Commissioners, taluka Mukhtiarkars, Representatives of NGOs, Officials of PHHI, Police and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.