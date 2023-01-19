UrduPoint.com

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot Presides Meeting Of DCCN

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot presides meeting of DCCN

A meeting of District Coordination Committee for Nutrition (DCCN) was held today in DC Office of Kamber-Shahadadkot at Kamber under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kamber Shahdadkot Salimullah Odhu

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the ongoing programme for mother and child healthcare in the district would have a better impact.

He gave instructions and said that food should be ensured for the children in the district and the weak children coming to the schools should also be given information about malnutrition and food awareness campaigns should be conducted in the villages and remote areas of the district.

He said that he should hold a meeting about food every month in his taluk and submit the report to the DC office.

He said that pregnant women having malnutrition setback gives birth to unhealthy children who ultimately suffer from different diseases. DC said that in order to improve the ongoing nutrition programme, the social organizations and related institutions should play their due role in this regard.

Instructing the officials concerned, DC said that data of ongoing Nutrition programme would not work but require to be improved for better results.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Zulfiqar Tunio, District Population Welfare Officer, District Manager PPHI, Additional Director Local Government, Additional Director Social Welfare, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and officials of related departments.

