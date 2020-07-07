UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC KARAK Chairs Meeting To Review Issues On Water Supply Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:11 PM

DC KARAK chairs meeting to review issues on water supply schemes

Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to water supply schemes in the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to water supply schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Irrigation Department, Public Health department besides other officials of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner informed that complaints were coming about slow pace of work on greater water scheme, so concrete measures should be taken to timely complete work on the project.

The deputy commissioner said that with completion of the scheme, problem of clean drinking water of 12 villages would get resolved.

He was of the view that it was a major scheme requiring PC-II to be prepared for hiring services of a consultant.

He issued directives to XEN Public Health department to prepare PC-11 of supply line within two weeks. The regional coordinator was also directed to immediately start further work on scheme as soon as formalities of PC-II were completed.

Related Topics

Water Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

1 minute ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

16 minutes ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

16 minutes ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

27 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.