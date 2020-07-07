DC KARAK chairs meeting to review issues on water supply schemes

Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to water supply schemes in the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to water supply schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Irrigation Department, Public Health department besides other officials of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner informed that complaints were coming about slow pace of work on greater water scheme, so concrete measures should be taken to timely complete work on the project.

The deputy commissioner said that with completion of the scheme, problem of clean drinking water of 12 villages would get resolved.

He was of the view that it was a major scheme requiring PC-II to be prepared for hiring services of a consultant.

He issued directives to XEN Public Health department to prepare PC-11 of supply line within two weeks. The regional coordinator was also directed to immediately start further work on scheme as soon as formalities of PC-II were completed.