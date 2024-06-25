Open Menu

DC Karak For Masses’ Relief Through Improved Power Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Karak, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to ensure that duration of power load shedding in the district does not exceed 12 hours.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in line with the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide relief to the people.

The meeting was attended by the additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, political representatives, PESCO officials, law enforcement agency officers, and community leaders.

The meeting was informed that the load shedding duration for five feeders in the district, including Chokara, Karak City 1 and 2, Nusrat Abad, and Latamber, will be limited to 12 hours.

The Deputy Commissioner further mentioned that if there is an improvement in the payment of PESCO bills, the load shedding duration could be reduced even further.

Additionally, operations against illegal connections will continue.

A strategy to combat electricity theft was formulated during the meeting, and its immediate implementation was announced.

Under this operation, various teams will work to effectively address the issue of electricity theft.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all stakeholders to play their part in promoting peace and order, ensuring fair distribution of electricity, and maintaining the rule of law.

