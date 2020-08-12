UrduPoint.com
DC Karak For Polio-free Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:52 PM

DC Karak for Polio-free Pakistan

To make the anti-polio campaign a success, Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan also launched the national anti-polio campaign, starting from August 13 by vaccinating children against polio

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :To make the anti-polio campaign a success, Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan also launched the national anti-polio campaign, starting from August 13 by vaccinating children against polio.

The Deputy Commissioner officially inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating his daughter against polio. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Ali Khan while expressing his views and sending a message to the people said that we are unfortunate that the contagious disease like polio is only in Pakistan and Afghanistan in the whole world and the rest of the world has eradicated this disease. He urged upon the parents to vaccinate their children.

