DC Karak Holds Kuli Kachari To Resolve Revenue Deptt-related Problems Of Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020) :An open court (Kuli Kacheri) was held under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan here on Thursday to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sammad Nazmani, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Mumtaz Khattak and officials of the revenue department.

During the forum, the participants raised several issues including regarding record correction, Fard issuance, Commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

The deputy commissioner patiently listened to their problems and officials concerned officials of the department to take immediate measures for addressing these problems at the earliest.

He said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that stern action would be taken against official found responsible.

He said such forum would be regularly held so that masses' problems could be instantly resolved, adding concrete measures would be taken to achieve the objective.

