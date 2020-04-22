UrduPoint.com
DC Karak Holds Prices Review Moot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:03 AM

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karak, Naeemullah Khan Tuesday chaired a prices review meeting with all concerned officials to review the prices of all commodities

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karak, Naeemullah Khan Tuesday chaired a prices review meeting with all concerned officials to review the prices of all commodities.

Instructions issued to all Assistant Commissioners, TMOs and District Food Officers to check prices on daily basis of all commodities and ensure the supply of food items in the markets during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The meeting decided to take strict action against all those shopkeepers who were selling out commodities on higher prices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak urged the public not to leave the house without need and to avoid going to rush places.

He appealed to the people for praying to end deadly corronavirus.

