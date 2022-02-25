UrduPoint.com

DC Karak Inaugurates Spring Plantation Campaign

Published February 25, 2022

DC Karak inaugurates spring plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The spring tree planting campaign was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Karak, Khalid Iqbal on Friday.

He planted a sapling of olive at DC Office Karak. Senior officials of the district administration and forest department were present.

Riaz Mehsood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Karak also planted a tree and distributed 1, 000 ornamental and bees flora plants among masses and general public.

The Forest Department officials informed that a total of 173 million saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkwa over 95,984 hectares including 70 million in enclosures under Plant for Pakistan in KP.

The plantation target of 540 million plants has been set at national level to be achieved through participation of 750,000 scouts workers, farmers and general public under Plant for Pakistan.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the measures taken by the forest department for success of spring plantation.

