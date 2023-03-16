DC Karak inspects Salt Mines

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Karak Ahmed Zeb Thursday made a surprise visit to the salt mines in Lak Kana and inspected them and questioned the staff present at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Karak on this occasion also issued strict instructions to the concerned manager to enforce the precautionary measures.

He also advised the staff to keep helmets on and issue fitness certificates to all staff members after conducting necessary tests within a fortnight. Legal action will be taken if the precautionary measures are not followed.