DC Kashmore-Kandhkot fixes ex-mill flour price at Rs 98, Chakki atta 105 per Kg

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :On the special instruction of Sindh Chief Secretary, the Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Munawwar Ali Mithani on Saturday fixed the price of ex-mill flour at Rs 98/= per kg and while maximum retail prices of Chakki Atta at Rs105/= per kilogram in the limits of Kashmore-Kandhkot .

According to a notification, the DC Kashmore-Kandhkot while exercising powers conferred under section 3 (2) A and section 6 of the price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding Act 2005, had the price of mill flour was fixed at Rs 98/= per kg and Chakki flour at Rs105/= per Kg.

The Assistant Commissioners/ Mukhtiarkars and District food Controller of Kashmore-Kandhkot district have been advised to ensure the above rates of the jurisdiction of the district in order to control price hikes and take strict action against the violators as per law, the notification said.