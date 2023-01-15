DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani and DHO Kashmore-Kandhkot Dr Farhan Jokio jointly inaugurated seven days National Polio Eradication campaign on Saturday by administering drops to several children upto five years of age at District Complex.

The drive was being launched by the Health Department that would commence from January 16, 2023, till January 25, 2023, throughout the district as in other parts of the Country.

Besides, District Health Department, Kashmore-Kandhkot, on Saturday organised a walk to create public awareness about polio.

The walk was particularly organized prior to the forthcoming three-day National Campaign for polio eradication, starting from January 16, 2023, till January 25, 2023, so as to raise public mass awareness about the ferocity of polio and sensitize people about oral polio vaccine (OPV) that does save children from disability.

The walk was largely attended by DO Health, representatives of WHO, Unicef, NGOs, social workers, doctors, teachers, students, scouts and prominent citizens.

The walk started from District Complex and marched across all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded into District Court Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against polio and inviting the people to vaccinate their youngsters to avoid polio.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the DC expressed the hope that under the immunization drive, all children would be administered anti-polio drops.

In this regard, he said the officials of the Health department are working hard with dedication, honesty and full devotion for making the district disease-free.

All the stakeholders, including the Health Department officials, have to work with a spirit of professionalism and devotion, he added.

He said the basic objective of the campaign was to ensure that polio was completely eradicated, not just from Kashmore-Kandhkot, but the entire country.

He directed them to play their full role in improving the performance of low-performing UCs so that no child up to five years of age was deprived of receiving anti-polio drops and said while giving full attention to denial cases also.

He further said that they should avoid any kind of carelessness during the anti-polio campaign so that 100% results of the anti-polio campaign can be achieved.

He said during the rains/floods, there was a lot of displacement and people have returned to their homes so the children should be given the Oral Polio drops as much as possible.

The Deputy Commissioner also gave certificates of appreciation to the polio team workers and EPI vaccinators who showed good performance during the last polio campaign.

On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Kashmore-Kandhkot Dr. Farhan Jokhio, Communication Officer Bashir Ahmed Chachar, Dr. Sushil Kumar, Dr. Muhammad Musa, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other concerned officials were also present.