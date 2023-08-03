Open Menu

DC Kashmore Kandhkot Inaugurates Women Sewing Centre In Ghouspur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of "Women's Sewing Center" was held in Ghoshpur, on Thursday which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawwar Ali Mithani, Additional Director Social Welfare Department Kashmore Nazir Ahmed Memon.

While addressing the ceremony on this occasion, the deputy commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawar Ali Mithani said that the girls who came to the centre will be encouraged and at the same time they will be given better projects for the future, he added.

He also said that the district administration will make every effort to run the women's sewing centre regularly so that girls can acquire the skill of sewing and decorate their future.

Additional Director of Social Welfare Kashmore Nazeer Ahmad Memon appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot for poor women of Ghoshpur.

He said that the responsibility of the project of the centre has been given to the department, which will be handled in a perfect manner.

