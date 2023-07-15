DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides a meeting District Task Force

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

On the instructions of Commissioner Larkana Division, a meeting of the District Task Force was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani, at the DC office on Saturday

Security in the holy month of Muharram, pre-monsoon preparations, the last polio campaign, the measles campaign, the EPI vaccination campaign in August and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

Security in the holy month of Muharram, pre-monsoon preparations, the last polio campaign, the measles campaign, the EPI vaccination campaign in August and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended among others by DSP Asghar Ali Shah, officials of the Public Health Department, WHO representatives, leaders of various sects, municipal officials and other concerned officials.

In the meeting regarding Muharram, the Deputy Commissioner said that a strict security plan has been prepared for Ashura Days, under which the police and Rangers will patrol the areas on the Sindh-Baluchistan border and make fool-proof security arrangements.

To ensure the law and order situation, the patrolling of the rangers will also be increased, he added.

He issued instructions to the authorities regarding the advance preparation for the rains and said that the local government department should take special care of cleaning the sewage lines and drains during the rains.

He also directed to ensure that dewatering pumps are kept ready at district and taluka levels, and sewerage pumping stations are activated.

Besides, the revenue officers have been asked to take measures to shift people to safer places, identify relief camps in schools and vacant buildings as necessary and set up monitoring committees for their establishment and relief work.

To enable the supply of food and drinking water to the camps and to ensure the supply of essential items to the relief camps in the affected areas, he said.

During the meeting with the officials of the health department, the Deputy Commissioner discussed the supply of vaccines at the EPI Vaccination Centers in the previous polio campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan