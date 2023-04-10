DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on the 21st of Ramazan.

He directed officers of all departments to ensure the cleaning of the routes of mourning processions and the drainage of water. reschedule Load shedding timing of Electricity and Sui Gas, repairing of street lights, availability of clean drinking water, cover open manholes, disposal system and availability of generators.

He directed Health departments to set up medical camps in Majalis and processions by ensuring the availability of ambulances, Doctors, paramedical staff and necessary medicines.

The DC directed Ulema of all faiths and leaders to remain in contact with the district administration and other relevant institutions for maintaining religious harmony, cohesion and law and order in Youm-e-Ali.

DSP Kashmore apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for Youm-e-Ali while strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the district to avert any untoward incident.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, officers of Health, Public Health, Local Government, Information and other relevant departments, Ulema's and people belonging to different walks of life were also present on the occasion.