Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot Presides Meeting To Finalize Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot presides meeting to finalize arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on the 21st of Ramazan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawar Ali Mithani on Monday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) to be observed on the 21st of Ramazan.

He directed officers of all departments to ensure the cleaning of the routes of mourning processions and the drainage of water. reschedule Load shedding timing of Electricity and Sui Gas, repairing of street lights, availability of clean drinking water, cover open manholes, disposal system and availability of generators.

He directed Health departments to set up medical camps in Majalis and processions by ensuring the availability of ambulances, Doctors, paramedical staff and necessary medicines.

The DC directed Ulema of all faiths and leaders to remain in contact with the district administration and other relevant institutions for maintaining religious harmony, cohesion and law and order in Youm-e-Ali.

DSP Kashmore apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for Youm-e-Ali while strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the district to avert any untoward incident.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, officers of Health, Public Health, Local Government, Information and other relevant departments, Ulema's and people belonging to different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Sui Gas Electricity Water Law And Order Kashmore All Government

Recent Stories

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals pr ..

RTA begins Phase II of Smart Pedestrian Signals project

3 minutes ago
 Taipei Accuses Beijing of Undermining Regional Pea ..

Taipei Accuses Beijing of Undermining Regional Peace by Conducting Military Dril ..

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadershi ..

President Dr Arif Alvi exhorts political leadership to sit together for country' ..

3 minutes ago
 Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Fi ..

Vice Chief of Naval Staff calls on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moha ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vows to transform WASA into public ..

3 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.