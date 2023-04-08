DC Kashmore-Kandhkot visits Bachat Bazars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawwar Ali Mithani on Saturday visited Bachat Bazar Kandhkot, Utility Stores and Shops, various markets and Bachat Bazar at Tangwani city and reviewed the food items there.

During the visit, DC warned the shopkeepers that heavy fines will be imposed for not keeping the fixed government price list displayed at the appropriate place of shops and selling accordingly.

In order to provide more relief to the public in the month of Ramazan in Kashmore district, Bachat Bazars have been set up by the district administration at the taluka level where the availability of food items at reasonable prices is ensured.

He also directed Assistant Commissioner Tangwani to set up a utility store stall in Bachat Bazar.

The DC also directed the concerned authorities to visit markets and shopping centres in the month of Ramazan on daily basis and check out the price list with the shopkeepers and take action against the shopkeepers who were not following the government price list.